The 02 is too small for me- Patapaa brags

Ghanaian musician and “One Corner” hitmaker, Patapaa has bragged that it is very easy for him to fill the 02 Indigo.

The musician expressed his interest in performing at the 02 Indigo after his colleague Ghanaian musician, performed there.

Taking to his official X, formerly Twitter handle, Patapaa asked his fans and Ghanaians at large if they could help him book the 02 Indigo.

Well, Patapaa got all the necessary information and has been able to reach out to the organizers of the location, however, he is scared.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Patapaa announced “Surely, my team and I will make it happen. We will fill the Indigo at The O2. My fans all over Europe, especially those in the UK, have always waited for that day.”

Patapaa said that he believes this is the right time for him to perform at the 02 Indigo because most of his fans are in Europe.

Meanwhile, the musician claims looking at the number of followers he has, he thinks the 02 Indigo is going to be small for him.

“I believe this is the right time and right opportunity to fill the Indigo at The O2 but I’m really scared about an overflow due to the venue’s capacity but it’s all good”, he said.