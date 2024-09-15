“1-1 draw” – Ghanaians react as Kwaku Manu drops adorable photos with beautiful obroni lady

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has stirred funny reactions on social media after sharing a picture of himself alongside a beautiful white woman on his Instagram page.

The photo, reportedly taken during his recent visit to the United States has quickly caught the attention of his followers.

This post comes shortly after news broke that Kwaku Manu’s ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey, had tied the knot with a white man in a ceremony held in the US.

The actor’s Instagram post, which featured a caption with two laughing emojis and a prayer emoji, led many fans to humorously suggest that he, too, had found a white partner.

The post’s comments section is filled with playful remarks, with followers drawing connections between his ex-wife’s marriage and his newfound companionship.

While some joked about Kwaku Manu’s “response” to his ex-wife’s marriage, others congratulated him for “moving on.”

One fan commented, “Kwaku Manu said if she marries a white man, I can find a white woman too,” while another added, “This is the comeback we were waiting for!”