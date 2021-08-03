1-Million dollar: Victoria Hammah to tell the truth about her infamous tape

- Advertisement -

Former deputy minister for communication Victoria Hammah has revealed her intention to tell the whole truth in her audio conversation that got leaked years ago.

According to the politician, the said audio was masterminded by some people who wanted to dent her hard-earned image and reputation.

She explained that she has remained silent over the matter because she is waiting for the right time, to tell the truth about the whole incident.

She made this comment after a social media user wanted to clap back at her using that incident.

She posted: “That experience of $1 million is even fake. It was created but at the right time, I will speak about it. Now I need to develop myself further to be relevant to the people who depend on me”.

Victoria Hammah in 2013 during the administration of fmr. President John Dramani Mahama was heard in an audio recording saying she entered into politics so she can make a million-dollar.

In the said audio, she is heard saying “I’ll not quit politics until I make one million dollars”

Following this statement, former President John Dramani Mahama sacked her from his government.