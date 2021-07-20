- Advertisement -

The Apostle General of the Royal house Chapel International Sam Korankye Ankrah has for the first time reacted to the one million dollar gift his daughter Naa Dromo on her wedding day.

Some friends of the Naa Dromo decided to come together to make the wedding a memorable one by dashing her $1 million to start up her marriage life.

In presenting a dummy cheque of the money they stated: “We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa’s female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Deacon Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million.”

After the act, a lot of netizens spoke about it raising questions as to how her friends could be able to raise that amount.

Some were even of the view that the money belonged to the preacher and he was using Naa Dromo friends as a cover-up for that.

But in reacting to the story, the preacher has stated clearly that the cheque is fake and is what they described as a “faith cheque”.

“They presented the dummy cheque of $1 million but people did not get the idea behind the presentation. They thought it was real money. What there people are saying is that one day during occasions like these, they will be able to present a cheque of $1 million and that is the statement they are making,” he said.

“I thank God that they are prophesying that one day, I’ll be able to gift my daughter 1 million dollars. The cheque is a faith cheque. I am being very careful at the moment hot to choose my words because I do not want to present them in a manner that looks like they are joking. Because what you think is fun today, will become a reality tomorrow,” he ended.