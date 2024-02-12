1 month old baby dies after mother mistakenly puts her in oven instead of cot

- Advertisement -

A Kansas City mother has been charged following the tragic death of her one-month-old baby who she mistakenly put in an oven.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the Kansas City Police Department was dispatched to a residence near 41st Street and Forest Avenue.

Upon arrival, workers discovered an unconscious baby who was pronounced dead on arrival.

Detectives stated the circumstances surrounding the child’s death were suspicious enough to warrant an inquiry.

On Saturday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office disclosed additional information, including accusations against the infant’s mother, Mariah Thomas.

According to reports, first responders arrived at the site and discovered burns on the baby, who was not breathing.

They claimed his mother informed them that she was putting the youngster down for a nap but mistakenly put him inside the oven.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas “faces the Class A felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree, Death of a Child.”

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued a statement, acknowledging the gruesome nature of the incident:

“We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene to issue these charges.

We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.’