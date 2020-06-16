The news went viral a few hours ago that one of Ghana’s talented songstresses, Queen Haizel has died.

It’s unclear what caused his untimely death but from what Ghpage has gathered, Queen Haizel died on Tuesday dawn 16th June 2020.

Queen Haizel

Although a good songstress, Queen Haizel was known more for her raunchy way of living on social media.

She is always spotted in videos and photos showing of either her boobs and see carelessly the camera.

In her defense for her raunchy lifestyle, Queen Haizel always explained that she was born different from any other person and does what please her.

Queen Haizel

Ghpage presents you some of her bad girl photos. Most of them were too raw and our policies do not allow that especially the raunchy videos.

However, her social media handles are still active and you can always check her out if you want to remember her in that manner…wink.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW

Queen Haizel

Queen Haizel

Queen Haizel

Queen Haizel

Rest In Peace Queen Haizel.