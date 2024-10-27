10 Famous People who have made the news this year in Ghana for all the wrong reasons

Several famous people have made news this year for controversies that have provoked significant debate and condemnation, rather than for their accomplishments.

These well-known figures have gained attention for all the wrong reasons, raising concerns about responsibility, and the impact of their actions on society.

This year, the conduct of some well-known personalities has sparked debates about ethics, integrity, and the obligations that come with celebrity.

The following list includes 10 famous people who have made headlines in Ghana this year for controversial causes.

January – Hayford and Headucator

In January, one X (Twitter) influencer Hayford made the headlines after a transgender Headucator accused him of chopping his ‘trumu’ and refusing to pay. A video of the two allegedly engaged in the act also surfaced online but Hayford denied being the one caught on tape.

February – Guy breaks up with girlfriend after she went on stage to dance with Omah Lay

Nigerian musician Omar Lay became the topic of discussion in February after a lady left her boyfriend standing as she went on stage to twerk and dance with the musician. Videos from the concert trended on social media making netizens mock the guy. Things went left as the guy said he had broken up with the lady because she had publicly disgraced and ridiculed him.

March: Bongo Idea’s alleged kidnapping

Bongo Ideas

This incident is never going to be forgotten by Bongo Ideas. The controversial X influencer was allegedly picked up from his home in the middle of the night by some unknown masked men armed with guns. According to Bongo Ideas, he was taken to several unknown locations by these kidnappers who claimed to be from the National security and at a point threatened to kill him but they, however, left him somewhere around Borteyman.

April – Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz saga

Ghanaians woke up one day in April only to see a bedroom video of Serwaa Amihere and a businessman identified as Henry Fitz trending. Many people after watching concluded that the video was taken after the duo finished doing the do and were only resting. Allegations and accusations of who leaked the said video took over social media which forced Henry speak to about the matter. He accused the award-winning broadcaster of trying to pin everything on him while she is seen as an Angel in the public domain but he might be forced to spill out every secret which wouldn’t be in the interest of Serwaa Amihere.

May: Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marriage ends in tears

Ghana’s Bonnie and Clyde, Medikal and Fella Makafui shocked their fans after they publicly announced that they had gone their separate ways after years together. It all started as rumours online but the former lovers’ online shades with supporting videos confirmed that things were not going right in their marriage.

The two had to even at a point converge at the Nungua Palace to sort out the owner of the land on which their East Legon Hill mansion was situated since they all claimed to be the right owner of the land and the Nungua stool had no information about them owning that land.

June: Lil Win involved in an accident ahead of his movie ‘A Country Called Ghana’; kills 3-year-old boy

Favourite Ghanaian comic actor Kwadwo Nkansah in the build-up to the premiere of his movie with featured Nollywood actors got involved in an accident leading to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

According to eyewitnesses, the movie actor was driving at a high speed and was in the middle lane before the accident. When the netizens heard about how the accident occurred, they bashed him and called for his arrest for killing an innocent boy due to his carelessness.

June – Kofi Gab’s Dutch Passport is better than PHD comments

Kofi Gabs

In the same month of June, Netherlands-based Ghanaian Kofi Gabs became the talk of the town after saying his Dutch Passport was more valuable than a PhD from Legon.

According to him, the benefits he gets from his newly-acquired Dutch passport were far better than what a PhD holder with a Ghanaian passport stands to benefit. His comment divided netizens as some sided with him while others were against his statement.

July: Chef Smith lies about his GWR certificate

Chef Smith

Upon all the hype Chef Smith got from Ghanaians it emerged that he was just deceiving the public after his lies choked him.

Chef Smith who cooked for 802 hours and 25 minutes aiming for a Guinness World Record Title announced to the world that he had been awarded with certificate with a press conference. But hours later it emerged that he was telling lies and GWR had no record of Chef Smith in their books.

He came out to beg Ghanaians to forgive him for his actions. He has since gone into hiding.

July: Napo’s description of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at his unveiling as Vice Presidential candidate for the NPP

NAPO and Kwame Nkrumah

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) decided to unveil Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the Vice Presidential Candidate for Dr Bawumia who is the Presidential Candidate for the party going into the 2024 elections.

On the day of his unveil, he said President Nana Addo has done better than the Kwame Nkrumah they have been praising all these years. His comment didn’t go down well with Ghanaians who decided to lash out at him.

July: Angie Stylish’s threesome atopa leak

Angie Stylish

Angie Stylish sent social media buzzing when a video of her receiving heavy strokes from 2 guys went viral. At first, we were informed she had locked herself in her room and was weeping bitterly.

Days later, she spoke out to say she wasn’t bothered about the video because her mother had seen the video and had advised her not to pay attention to the various comments from social media.

August: Kweku Manu’s ex-wife marries Obroni

Actor Kweku Manu is not excluded from this list as his ex-wife made the news a few weeks ago after she decided to marry a white man.

Despite being legally separated for years now, netizens dragged the comic actor into the picture which opened Pandora’s box with people who seemed to know more about their marital problem and came out to say it was the actor who flew his ex-wife abroad. Upon reaching abroad she ditched him and now has found love in the white man.

September: Afia Pokuaa disgraced at Manhyia Palace

Entertainment pundit Afia Pokuaa got disgraced at the Manhyia Palace where she had gone to apologise about a comment she made on television. She under fire for weeks, took this step to seek forgiveness from the Asantehene after being widely condemned for their remarks. Despite going there to apologize, she was disgraced by the chiefs who sat to listen to her forgiveness on behalf of the Ashantihene.

October: Salifu Amoako son driving at top speed kills two girls at East Legon

Salifu Amoako

One news that has got people talking in the last few days is the accident that caused the death of two young girls in East Legon. The son of Bishop Salifu Amoako was the one who caused this accident while driving on the road as if it was a Formula 1 race course.

After causing the accident, old videos of his father bragging about driving in Ghana without a number plate, or a driving license and the Police still saluting him despite going against the laws of the country.