An American Businessman and Managing Director of Alafei Foods Company Limited, Claude D Convisser, has alleged that between eight to ten government officials are demanding bribes from him.

According to him, many businesses in Ghana do not survive for the long term because they spend huge sums of money to pay bribes before they get assistance to develop.

He added that the slow growth of Ghana’s economy is linked to the continuous demand of bribes by people in authority from potential investors.

“We haven’t paid bribes and I must say I’m a very stubborn investor even though you have people in government who keep asking how much is in for them.

Eight to ten officials in this administration have demanded bribes from me,” Mr Convisser said Friday on the Morning Starr.

Mr Convisser added that “the NPP parliamentary candidate of Yendi’s secretary keeps demanding bribe from me.”

The American investor who has lived in the country for the past six and half years indicated that Ghana would have been the lead business country in West Africa but for the continuous demand for bribe.

Mr Convisser applied to set up a soy and vegetable factory in Zugu, a community in the Yendi Municipality of Ghana under the 1D1F to meet the protein and vitamin needs of the Ghana School Feeding Program in the Northern region.

The company, if set up would have employed over 30,000 farmers and supply to the GSFP at a lower cost but authorities have frustrated him and are unwilling to grant him a letter of intent to enable him to secure funds from his sponsors.