10 most protected people in the world; Russia’s Vladimir Putin takes the lead

Security has been part of the noticeable features of public figures around the world since Adam.

Some people spend millions of dollars on security alone just to ensure their safety. As of today 8th March 2022, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is the world’s most protected person.

Now, let’s take a look at the 10 most protected people in the world;

1 . Vladimir Putin

The Russian president has over 3000 bodyguards with armoured cars and a dedicated security unit.

Before the president’s visit to any place, the head of his security operatives, arrive at the place to coordinate their security schedule with the local authorities and also collect information on threats.

2. Donald Trump

The former US president has 11 private firms guarding him with a budget of $120M for protection yearly. He also uses “The Beast”, the most secured car in the world, which is said to be bomb proof.

3. Kim Jong Un

The South Korean dictator has a special team that comprises 12 highly trained martial artists who jog alongside his limo whenever he travels.

He also has over 90,000 soldiers for his protection. Reports say that “not even an ant can pass through“

4. Pope Francis

His first line of defence is the Pontifical Swiss Guard – The longest standing military in the whole world which is a unit of armed forces and honour guards maintained by the Holy See that protects the Pope and the Apostolic Palace

5. Queen Elizabeth II

The most visible and famous line of her defence is the iconic Queen’s Guard but the most important line of security to keep her Majesty safe with the Royal Protection Squad, also known as the Stollen York Elite Squad.

6. Mohamed Bin Salmán

He is the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia, reports states that Salmán has spent more than $20 billion on military equipment in recent years.

7. Xi Jinping

The Central Security Bureau (CSB) is the chief security detail military bureau responsible for the security of senior Chinese government.

Xi Jinping is the person with the highest number of threatened attacks in the world.

8. Mark Zuckerberg Zuckerberg

The CEO of Metaverse has spent around $20 million on security with $7.3 M towards his bodyguards for his home and travels since 2015.

From 2015 to date, more than 30 million dollars have been spent on guards, security systems and private planes.

9. Prince Harry and Megan Markle

Approximately $ 8.7 million-plus $ 4.7 million was spent on the royal couple’s wedding on police services to keep all guests safe, it included snipers undercover cops, months of a counter-terrorism investigation.

10. Floyd Mayweather Jr

Reports show that he has the biggest bodyguard in the world. They are always with him 24/7