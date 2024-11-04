10 Must try traditional dishes in Ghana this December for travellers

As December approaches, the appeal of Ghanaian cuisine grows for food enthusiasts looking for an exceptional experience.

This Christmas season is ideal for studying traditional meals that highlight the diverse influences of the country’s culinary past.

Visitors can sample a range of cuisines, whether at street food stands or in local eateries, all of which add to Ghanaian cuisine’s distinct character.

Experiencing Ghanaian cuisine is more than just food; it’s an invitation to connect with a culture that values community and shared meals.

Each meal has a narrative to tell, from the popular jollof rice to the cosy fufu. For visitors visiting Ghana in December, the gastronomic adventure not only satisfies the palette but also creates a greater respect for the country’s customs and people, making it a vital component of any visit.

Check out the list of some dishes you should try when you visit Ghan this December.

Fufu and Soup

-- AD --

Fufu and Soup

Fufu is another traditional Ghanaian meal prepared with cassava, yams, or plantains. A mixture of these components is boiled, mashed, and shaped into balls. It is typically served with soup, which has a variety of ingredients such as tomatoes, onion, and spices. The soup can be made with a variety of proteins, including chicken, beef, and fish. Fufu is a satisfying dish.

Omo Tuo

Omo tuo

Omo Tuo is a Ghanaian rice-based meal. The rice is boiled until mushy and sticky, then formed into little balls. It is frequently eaten alongside soup or stew cooked with various meats, vegetables, and spices. Omo Tuo is a hearty and filling dish popular in Ghana and other West African countries.

Tuo Zaafi

Tuo Zaafi

Tuo Zaafi is a Ghanaian dish made from maize or millet flour. The flour is cooked with water until it produces a smooth mixture that is then shaped into balls. It is frequently served alongside soup made from groundnuts, chicken, or beef. Tuo Zaafi, a nutritious and full dinner, is particularly popular in Ghana’s northern areas.

Akyeke

Akyeke

Akyeke is a famous Ghanaian meal made with grated cassava or yam. The grated cassava or yam is combined with spices and simmered until done. It is frequently served with soup or stew made with vegetables and protein, such as grilled or smoked fish. The soup can be spicy or mild, depending on the cook’s preferences. Akyeke is a nutritious and full supper popular in Ghana and other West African countries, including the Ivory Coast.

Ampesie

Ampesi

Ampesie is a Ghanaian meal prepared from either yam, cocoyam, plantain, or a mixture of the three. They are sliced into pieces, boiled, and served with either kontomire or garden egg stew, topped with eggs. These stews can be cooked with a range of proteins, including fish and meat. Ampesie is a common dish in Ghanaian households, usually served for lunch or dinner.

Akple

Akple with Pepper

Akple is a Ghanaian delicacy made from cassava bread. The dough is heated and mashed until smooth, then made into balls. It is frequently served with soup cooked with a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, and spices. Akple is a substantial and nutritious supper popular in Ghana’s Volta region.

Kenkey and Fish

kenkey with Fish

Kenkey is a traditional Ghanaian meal made from fermented cornbread. It is usually served with fish, which is either grilled or fried. The fish is typically spiced and served with a spicy tomato and pepper sauce. Kenkey & Fish is a tasty and pleasant meal that is frequently served for lunch or dinner.

Jollof Rice

Jollof Rice

Jollof rice is a popular West African cuisine, and Ghana has its own version of it. The dish has rice, tomatoes, onions, and a variety of spices. It can be served with chicken, beef, or vegetables. Jollof rice is a tasty and spicy dish that is frequently served at parties, weddings, and other special events.

Waakye

Waakye

Waakye is a popular Ghanaian meal made with rice and beans. The dish is prepared in a unique fashion, with the rice and beans cooked in the same pot. It is usually served with a hot pepper sauce called shito, fried plantains, fish or meat, and a boiled egg. Waakye is a full and tasty meal that is commonly served for breakfast or lunch.

Banku and Tilapia

Banku and Tilapia

Banku is a traditional Ghanaian meal prepared with fermented corn and cassava bread. It is usually eaten with soup or stew and accompanied with fish, poultry, or beef. Tilapia is a popular seafood eaten alongside Banku. The fish is typically seasoned with spices before being grilled or fried to perfection. Banku is a staple food in many Ghanaian households.