7 stunning photos of Kwesi Appiah's last daughter

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Kwesi Appiah daughter
Kwesi Appiah daughter
Ex-black stars coach, Kwesi Appiah’s last born daughter celebrated her birthday on Saturday, October 24, 2020 and posted some very stunning pictures of herself.

The lady named Mary Pearl is the last of 3 daughters born to the trainer and she thrilled social media on her 25th birthday.

Dazzling in a silver dress, Mary Pearl Appiah posted a picture of herself on her birthday thanking God for healing her right in time for her special day.

Captioning the post, ”I’m honestly soo grateful for my life. To think the beginning of this week I was admitted to hospital and didn’t know if I was even going to be able to even be well enough to celebrate my birthday to having a WHOLE 3 day Birthday!?? GOD, you’re actually amazing! #25onthe25th”, she showed her gratitude.

However, below are 7 stunning pictures of the beautiful daughter of Coach Kwesi Appiah:

  1. She looks great in black
Mary Pearll
Mary Pearll

2. The mirrors don’t lie. She looks amazing

marypearll
marypearll

3. Beautiful

Kwesi Appiah daughter
Kwesi Appiah daughter

4. Dinner look

marypearll1
marypearll1

5. She perfectly chose green to match with her naturally popping skin

marypearl
marypearl

6. As pretty as flowers

mary pearll
mary pearll

7. Lovely

Kwesi Appiah's daughter
Kwesi Appiah’s daughter

Meanwhile, retired Ghanaian professional footballer, Derek Boateng, for the very first time shared pictures of his beautiful family on social media.

Celebrating his 18th wedding anniversary, the retired baller posted pictures of his family of five- his two sons, daughter, his wife and himself.

derek boateng and family
derek boateng and family

The footballer and his sons sported black suits with a red flying tie while the ladies wore red gowns in such an adorable showing.

Source:GHPAGE

