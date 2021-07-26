- Advertisement -

Ghana is on a road map to criminalize LGBTQI+ practice and advocacy in the country through the private members’ bill before parliament.

The much-talked-about draft legislation comes under the name: The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.

The proposed bill is being championed by eight members of parliament, namely;

Sam George (MP, Ningo-Prampram) Della Sowah (MP, Kpando) Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) John Ntim Forjour (MP, Assin South) Alhassan Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North) Rita Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) Helen Ntoso (MP, Krachi West) Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi)

The 36-page proposed bill is to ensure “proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.”

Below are some 10 key things the bill is proposing:

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are to be fined between 50 and 5,000 penalty units or face a jail term of between 3 years and 5 years, or both. Persons who use any medium or technological platform to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publish or distribute materials with the intention of promoting LGBTQI+ activities face a jail term of between 5 and 10 years. All LGBTQI+ groups, associations, clubs and organizations to be disbanded. Anyone found guilty to be jailed between 6 and 10 years. Proscription of sex with or marriage to an animal Ban on same-sex marriage and marriage to someone who has undergone sex reassignment Anyone who funds or sponsors activities of LGBTQI+ groups or individuals to be jailed between 5 and 10 years LGBTQI+ persons not to be granted application to adopt or foster a child or children Persons of the same sex who make public show of amorous relationship to face jail term of between 6 months and a year. Anyone who physically or verbally assaults, abuses or harasses a person accused of being LGBTQI+ to be fined between 500 penalty units and 1,000 penalty units or to be jailed between 6 months and a year. Persons accused of being LGBTQI+ should be granted access to medical assistance if they make such a request during the period of their incarceration.

