Ghana is on a road map to criminalize LGBTQI+ practice and advocacy in the country through the private members’ bill before parliament.
The much-talked-about draft legislation comes under the name: The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.
The proposed bill is being championed by eight members of parliament, namely;
- Sam George (MP, Ningo-Prampram)
- Della Sowah (MP, Kpando)
- Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West)
- John Ntim Forjour (MP, Assin South)
- Alhassan Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North)
- Rita Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon)
- Helen Ntoso (MP, Krachi West)
- Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi)
The 36-page proposed bill is to ensure “proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of, advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities.”
Below are some 10 key things the bill is proposing:
- Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are to be fined between 50 and 5,000 penalty units or face a jail term of between 3 years and 5 years, or both.
- Persons who use any medium or technological platform to produce, procure, market, broadcast, disseminate, publish or distribute materials with the intention of promoting LGBTQI+ activities face a jail term of between 5 and 10 years.
- All LGBTQI+ groups, associations, clubs and organizations to be disbanded. Anyone found guilty to be jailed between 6 and 10 years.
- Proscription of sex with or marriage to an animal
- Ban on same-sex marriage and marriage to someone who has undergone sex reassignment
- Anyone who funds or sponsors activities of LGBTQI+ groups or individuals to be jailed between 5 and 10 years
- LGBTQI+ persons not to be granted application to adopt or foster a child or children
- Persons of the same sex who make public show of amorous relationship to face jail term of between 6 months and a year.
- Anyone who physically or verbally assaults, abuses or harasses a person accused of being LGBTQI+ to be fined between 500 penalty units and 1,000 penalty units or to be jailed between 6 months and a year.
- Persons accused of being LGBTQI+ should be granted access to medical assistance if they make such a request during the period of their incarceration.
