10-year-old boy drowns in mining pit

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
The tragic story of how a 10-year-old boy allegedly drowned in an uncovered mining pit somewhere in the Eastern Region is in the news.

The calamity reported to have happened in Anyinam in the Atiwa East District is quite unfortunate.

The boy is said to have drowned moments after closing from school in an illegal mining zone with pits left uncovered, posing as a safety hazard to inhabitants of the community.

In spite of various complaints by the residents of Anyinam and its environs, illegal miners continue to invade their lands and their unlawful activities have threatened the safety of the people.

Sources say that the body of the deceased has been sent to the Kibi Government Hospital Morgue by Police.

Furthermore, the Police in the area has begun investigations into the series of events leading to the unnamed boy’s passing.

Source:GHPAGE

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
