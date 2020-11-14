10-Year-Old Emmanuella builds a new house for her mother (Photos)

Nigerian Kid Comedienne, Emmanuella has built a new house for her mother, heartening her mother’s heart and putting a big smile on her face.

Emmanuella of Mark Angel Comedy fame, overjoyed by what she’s done for her sweet and loving mother took to social media to share this great news to her fans and followers.

The kid comedian sharing this great news online, revealed that she built the house specifically for her mother’s supportive and prayerful role in her career.

According to her, the mother wanted a portable house and that is exactly what she gifted her while she promised to complete a mansion, by the year 2021.

See her post;

Emmanuella

Check out some photos of the newly built house;

Emmanuella builds a new house for her mother

Emmanuella builds a new house for her mother

Emmanuella builds a new house for her mother

Emmanuella’s mother, who was a co-tenant with Uncle Mark (the founder of “Mark Angel’s comedy”) can now boastfully call herself a house owner after supporting her daughter Emmanuella to follow her dreams.