Another 10-year-old girl killed at Ntankoful-Anaji

A piece of sad news coming through indicates a ten-year-old girl has been killed in a gruesome manner after she was run over by a police vehicle on the Ntankoful-Anaji highway.

Eye witnesses say a policeman was chasing an unregistered vehicle which ended up killing the young girl who was selling eggs along the stretch of the road.

The eye witness narrated that the police officer who has been identified as Owusu lost control while chasing the unregistered vehicle and eventually smashed into a tipper truck.

“He then veered off the main road, smashing the little girl who was hawking alongside the road killing the little innocent at the spot”. The eye witness explained.

The police officer who sustained injuries was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the driver of the unregistered vehicle who was pursued by the police escaped without finding any traces of him.

Is quite unfortunate as this unpleasant news comes just three days after a 10-year-old boy was killed by two teenagers in Kasoa for money rituals.