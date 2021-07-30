Akufo Addo appeals to Ghanaians to donate GH¢100 each month to build National Cathedral

- Advertisement -

The government of Ghana led by President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo through the finance minister has announced plans to make Ghanaians donate GH¢100 a month towards the building of the National Cathedral.

Ken Ofori Atta, the Finance Minister when he addressed parliament on 29th July 2021 during the reading of the Mid Year budget review made the announcements.

Mr. Ken Ofori Atta told parliament a 100 Cedis a month club will be launch soon to motivate and appeal to Ghanaians to contribute towards the building of the National Cathedral.

‘The “100 cedis a Month club” which will be launched on August 12th, 2021 is aimed at opening the door to the general public to contribute towards the building of the National Cathedral in Accra’, Ken Ofori Atta, the Finance Minister said.

The debate surrounding the building of the National Cathedral has been going on since the president demolished the resident of the High Court Judges to pave way for the project. The Judges’ buildings were less than 5 years since they were built at the time the president demolished them.

Even before this move which many considered reckless, many Ghanaians have stood against the presidents’ proposed project with the explanation that it’s not a priority at the moment when graduates are unemployed, school kids are studying under trees, etc.

Yet, Nana Addo and the NPP government are super determined to build the National Cathedral as a legacy to the governance of Nana Addo.