100-year-old man allegedly killed by his wife with pestle

A 70-year-old woman has allegedly murdered her husband identified as Agya Gurisi with a pestle during an argument.

The unfortunate incident happened at Kyekyenase in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

The suspect who is currently in police custody hit her husband’s head with a pestle during a confrontation where he died instantly.

DSP Kwasi Asante, who is the Dormaa East District Police Command, confirmed the sad incident and explained how it happened.

According to DSP Kwasi Asante, they received a distress call from the Assemblyman of the area and later met the lifeless body of Agya Gurisi when they rushed to the scene.

“We had information from the Assemblyman of the area yesterday, so police proceeded to the place and met the lifeless body of an old man who looked like he was about 100 years old, and he had been hit on the head with a fufu pestle. According to youth in the area, the couple had a little confrontation and as he bent down to wear his shoes and head to the farm, his wife hit him on the head with the pestle, and he died immediately, the DSP revealed.

However, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.

The suspect is also in police custody assisting with the investigations.