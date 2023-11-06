100-year-old woman causes a stir with her grand entrance to her birthday party in heels (video)

- Advertisement -

A woman, identified simply as Miss Annie, has generated significant buzz on social media after a video from her 100th birthday party went viral.

Miss Annie recently celebrated her 100th birthday with a grand party attended by her family and friends.



The trending clip of her grand entrance to her party has gotten people talking on social media.



In the video, the centenarian showed up at her party in a beautiful blue sequined dress with thigh-high slit and an open back paired with heels.

Interestingly, despite being 100 years old, the woman wasn’t hunched over as she walked upright and even danced comfortably in her heels.

The video has stirred massive reactions online with many questioning if she is truly 100 years old.

While her appearance might be enough grounds to doubt her age, the party decorations clearly show that she is 100.

