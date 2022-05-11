type here...
11 medical staffers at one hospital pregnant at the same time

By Kweku Derrick
pregnant medical staff in same hospital
History has repeated itself once more as eleven medical professionals working at a single Missouri hospital are all pregnant at the same time.

Ten nurses and one doctor are all expecting babies in the coming months at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, Missouri.

Two of the nurses are even due to give birth on the same day, between May and November of this year.

Coincidentally, most of the pregnant medical staff work in the obstetrics and labor and delivery department at the hospital.

They are also said to “always do things in groups”.

This isn’t the first time a hospital has experienced multiple medical staff pregnancies similar to this one.

In 2019, nine nurses working in the labor and delivery unit at Maine Medical Center were all expecting at the same time, with due dates spanning from April until July. 

    Source:GHPage

