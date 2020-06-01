The Police Command in Jigawa State has arrested and placed in its custody 11 men who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.

According to the source, the men were arrested last Saturday 30th May 2020 after the police received a complaint of one of the suspects who is 57-years-old being seen trying to lure the girl.

After his arrest, the girl listed the names of all men in the community that have had sex with her at different times and occasions.

Abdu Jinjiri who is the state police spokesperson said: “A CASE OF RAPE IS BEING INVESTIGATED AT THE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT (CID) IN DUTSE, SEQUEL TO A REPORT RECEIVED BY THE POLICE THAT A 57-YEAR-OLD MAN OF MA’AI VILLAGE, DUTSE LGA WAS SEEN AT LIMAWA MARKET TRYING TO LURE A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL OF THE SAME ADDRESS, TO A SECLUSION SO AS TO HAVE SEXUAL INTERCOURSE WITH HER.

“AND TO THIS END, THE POLICE ARRESTED THE LISTED SUSPECTS.”

He concluded that the 11 suspects would soon be arraigned and processed to court.