11-year-old bicycle inventor in Oti region dubbed the next Kwadwo Safo

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
A new innovative automobile has been showcased by Richard Akoto Darko who uses the Facebook profile name @richakotodarko.

The ingenuity of an 11-year-old boy from Jasikan in the Oti Region has been brought to light by Richard as he posted pictures of the kid’s beautifully crafted tricycle.

The pictures posted on his Facebook wall on the 8th of January, 2020, was captioned, ”This great work was done by an automobile guy at Jasikan in Oti Region. Ghana really got talent.”

Akoto Darko confirmed that the craftily moulded vehicle was desined and manufactured by the boy riding it in the pictures.

The boy whose true identity is yet to be revealed hails from Jasikan in the Oti region of Ghana.

Nonetheless, he would presumably be between the ages of 9 and 11. The little man clearly has a knack for engineering and if nurtured could become the next Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo.

The tricycle is designed such that aside from the driver’s section it could take one more passenger and would be great for a personal fun ride.

Sketchy findings suggest that the boy self-taught himself to build the vehicle and with the necessary urge and support, he could take it to the next level.

Richard Akoto Darko has been applauded for using his platform to promote creativity and to bring this young man’s talent in the open.

Source:GHPAGE

