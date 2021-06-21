In recent times armed robbery cases in the country have been on a high increase with people reporting issues of armed robbery to security officials almost every day.

According to a news source, an 11-years-old boy has allegedly stabbed a security man aged 30 for disrupting their robbery plans at Kokode in Kwadaso municipality in the Ashanti Region.

The source revealed that the 11 years old boy has been identified as Aboude3 with his victim also identified as Kwadwo Ayem.

Narrating the incident, the victim stated that he is volunteer security for the community, and for some time now he has been receiving threats from some bad people in the area who have accused him of always coming in their way when they are going for an operation.

He continued that on the day of the unfortunate incident, he had gone out to buy kenkey when he was approached by Aboude3 and his squad with knives and other weapons.

Mr. Ayem went ahead to say they started attacking him with their weapons with one of them rushing home to bring a cutlass which was used to butcher him.

The assembly member Hon Wilson Sackey for the area in granting an interview cried out that there has been an increase in robbery attack in the area adding that these robbers have been tormenting their lives.

He continued by saying these armed robbers disturbing their lives in the area are between 11 to 26 years old adding that despite their ages they are very dangerous and wouldn’t mind to butcher or murder you if you cross their path.

Hon Sackey applauded the Sofoline Police command for always rising to the occasion when issues of crimes are reported.