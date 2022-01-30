type here...
12 & 13-year-old JHS boys happily share videos of themselves at the shrine ready for money rituals

Apparently, we have a serious problem on our hands with the alarming way our youth are so desperate to get rich

A new video that has been spotted online shows two JHS boys believed to be at the ages of 12 & 13 happily at the shrine ready for money rituals.

These minors filmed themselves at the shrine ready to meet the fetish priest for the initiation and later and go home and drive in the most luxurious cars without sweating.

In the video, they quizzed those who have been asking them to show them the way if they are brave enough to enter the shrine and perform sacrifices.

May social media users have called for the arrest of these minors so that the police can investigate the people who influenced them to join the cult.

