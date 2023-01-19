- Advertisement -

Authorities in Jamaica have launched investigations after lawyers for Usain Bolt revealed that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm.

His attorney, Linton P. Gordon, in a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited is demanding that the money be returned, The Associated Press reports.

The Jamaican sprinter, who retired in 2017, holds the world records for the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters. His net worth is estimated to be $90 million.

Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.

‘If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,’ Bolt’s attorneys say in the letter.

Stocks & Securities Limited did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, the company urged clients to direct all urgent queries to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission, which is investigating the firm.

The company has said that it detected the fraud earlier this month and that several of its clients may be missing millions of dollars.

Bolt, who is the brand ambassador of PUMA and was roughly compensated $10million annually during his running days. Despite retiring five years ago, the sports apparel brand still pays the 36-year-old about $4 million per year for wearing its clothing.