type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSports$12.7 million missing from Usain Bolt's account, lawyers demand answers
Sports

$12.7 million missing from Usain Bolt’s account, lawyers demand answers

By Kweku Derrick
usain bolt
usain bolt
- Advertisement -

Authorities in Jamaica have launched investigations after lawyers for Usain Bolt revealed that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm.

His attorney, Linton P. Gordon, in a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited is demanding that the money be returned, The Associated Press reports.

The Jamaican sprinter, who retired in 2017, holds the world records for the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100 meters. His net worth is estimated to be $90 million.

Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.

‘If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,’ Bolt’s attorneys say in the letter.

Stocks & Securities Limited did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, the company urged clients to direct all urgent queries to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission, which is investigating the firm.

The company has said that it detected the fraud earlier this month and that several of its clients may be missing millions of dollars.

Bolt, who is the brand ambassador of PUMA and was roughly compensated $10million annually during his running days. Despite retiring five years ago, the sports apparel brand still pays the 36-year-old about $4 million per year for wearing its clothing.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, January 19, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.8mph
    22 %
    Thu
    90 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News