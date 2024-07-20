12 guys pretend to be Ghana’s Para Athletes for visas & disappear after landing in Oslo, Norway

A fake Para Athletes team, representing Ghana has absconded to other Schengen states after arriving in Norway earlier this year to prepare for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon.

An 11-member team failed to register and participate in the competition slated for late April in Norway.

In a document released by the National Security Authority, a member of the team was earlier apprehended and detained in late April by Norwegian security officials after attempting to depart to Sweden.

In the document, it was also revealed that George Gyamfi Gyasi, the team coach collapsed and was admitted to the Oslo University hospital and subsequently died on May 17, 2024.

The Norwegian embassy in Accra, “has issued alerts to other Schengen and West Diplomatic Missions in Accra to help apprehend and repatriate the team members.”

The search for the team members is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, the National Paralympic Committee has disassociated themselves from the above group of people and suspended Mr Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, Mr Ernest Yaw Ayisi and Enestay Foundation indefinitely for their involvement in the matter.