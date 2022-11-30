- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong has lashed out at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for allowing Ken Ofori Atta to bully him, a situation he said has messed up the country’s economy.

The maverick politician expressed in audio how the bad management of Ghana’s economy by the government has made him lose a whopping $12 million between March to August this year alone.

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Agyapong accused Bawumia of playing propaganda with the economy, saying he misled Ghanaians.

He adds that Bawumia has poisoned Ghanaians with his sweet-talking to kick the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress out of power only for his government to plunge the country into severe hardship.

He is calling for new faces to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential election because the current team at the helm of the country’s affairs has disappointed Ghanaians and the party.