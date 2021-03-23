Persons who refuse to be counted in population census will face 12 month jail term – GSS

- Advertisement -

Government statistician with the Ghana statistical service Professor Samuel Kobina Annim says individuals who refuse to participate in the digital population and housing census or give false data will be liable 12 months jail term.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim speaking on Joynews said all persons are living in Ghana are mandated to take part in this important exercise to ensure the country has an accurate data.

“There is no room for a person or group of persons in Ghana to abstain from the census exercise. Indeed clause 54 of the Statistical Service Act (2019) has the caption offenses and penalties and it mandates everyone in Ghana to give us accurate data willingly once we approach the person,” He said.

The Government statistician indicated that in time pasts, the Ghana Statistical Service hardly pursues the the laws when individuals are unwilling to participate but this time through education they will urge all persons to find the need to or face the sanctions.

“We would around this time want to find out people who for one reason or another will not want to participate in the census and we are optimistic that once we do the education, once we tell them why this census is important, we will urge all of them to come on board for the activity.” He added.

He stressed that after the education and some individuals are still not willing to participate in the exercise then the law will have to take it full effect.

“As I indicated, clause 54 is offences and penalty and in there it says that somebody who gives wrongful information or declines to give information is liable to not more than 12 months imprisonment and 200 units of penalty.” He cautioned.

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), with the slogan, “You Count, Get Counted” is expected to begin on Sunday June 27. The date has been approved by the Presidency and the National Census Steering Committee.