12 sakawa guys caught burying a newborn baby alive

12 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at Andoni waterfront in Eagle Island, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Port Harcourt Local Government Authority Area Security Watch and Rivers State Neighbourhood Watch in conjunction with policemen arrested the suspects on Wednesday morning, August 23, 2023.



The arrest followed credible information received by the vigilante from residents who saw a group of boys conducting incantation and digging the ground by the waterfront.



Chairman of PLGA Security Watch who doubles as Chief Security Officer of Eagle Island, Victor Ohaji, disclosed the incident to newsmen.



He said on getting the information, he alerted the Azikiwe Police Division in Diobi, Port Harcourt and the officials of the state neighbourhood Agency.

“Thereafter, I immediately mobilised my men, but on getting to the spot where we were told the suspects were by the waterfront, the ‘yahoo’ boys’ had left,” he said.



Ohaji, however, said on closer observation, it was discovered that the suspected ‘yahoo’ boys’ buried something at the waterfront.

The CSO of Eagle Island said he directed his men to dig the ground, where they found the lifeless body of a newborn baby boy and was exhumed.



He said his men, the police and neighbourhood men then went to the area in search of the suspects, who they eventually sighted coming out of a hotel.



“When we dug the place, we saw a newborn baby, a bouncing baby boy. Very fine boy that they buried. Immediately I called the Situation Officer of Eagle Island and informed him of our discovery so that he could relate it to the Divisional Police Officer he is working with

“Immediately, the police and neighbourhood watchmen joined us. So we started going around Eagle Island to see if we could find the suspects.



“We even moved from one hotel to another in the area, and lo and behold, we saw them coming out from a hotel. And as soon as we got from the car, they (suspects) started running.

“So, we chased after them and apprehended them. There were twelve of them. So we took them to the police station and the baby.”

