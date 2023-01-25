12-year-old boy found dead with his manhood, eyes and tongue removed

A 12-year-old boy was killed and his organs removed in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The body of Suleiman Aminu, also known as Abul Khair, was found on Monday, Jan. 23, one day after his sister sent him on an errand to collect her phone from the neighbourhood.

When he didn’t return from the errand, his family embarked on a search and reported him missing on Sunday, Jan. 22.

“It was around 6:15 pm on Monday that I was informed of the boy’s discovery behind the Madarkaci rock in Kwarbai, Zaria,” the boy’s father, Aminu Saleh Mohammed, told DailyTrust.

Mohammed further explained that upon examining the body, it was discovered that some parts of his organs including his private part, tongue and eyes had been removed.

“His shoulder was also broken while his head was smashed with a cement block. He had been severely beaten with knife cuts all over his body,” the distraught father added.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said further investigation was ongoing to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.