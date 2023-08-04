13 Ghanaians embark on setting a new record as they drive from Accra to London

- Advertisement -

In a remarkable display of courage and wanderlust, a group of 13 intrepid individuals has set out on an audacious journey from Accra to London, covering thousands of miles by road.



The group’s captivating expedition has been the talk of the town, capturing the hearts of Ghanaians who eagerly await updates on their progress.

The ambitious travellers have been documenting their extraordinary adventures on various social media platforms, providing glimpses of their exhilarating experiences along the way.



A recent video which has been spotted on the TikTok page of @peace104.3fm has offered a thrilling insight into their current whereabouts.

According to Teddy, one of the daring members of the group who spoke during an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, the adventurers are currently in Spain, having already traversed through multiple countries en route to their ultimate destination – London.

Teddy also revealed that once he and his co-adventurers reveal that they are from Ghana, they are given special treatment because of Abedi Pele, Asamoah Gyan and Micael Essien.

Their journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, as they encounter diverse cultures, landscapes, and challenges during their road trip.

From the bustling streets of Accra to the scenic beauty of Spain, the travellers have witnessed the beauty and complexities of the different regions they have traversed.

However, this epic road trip has not been without its obstacles. The group has faced language barriers, navigational hurdles, and cultural differences, which have contributed to the phenomenon known as “cultural shock.”

Yet, through their resilience and determination, they have managed to adapt and appreciate the unique aspects of each country they’ve passed through.

Below are some of the comments from Teddy…

“We’ve covered 7200 kilometres, we are now in Spain, we are moving to Valencia, and will drive through Monaco, Germany, Switzerland Netherlands before we get to London.”



“Once we get to London, we will interact with people, we have been invited to some parties, and we will have some fun before we finally return home”

Watch the video below to know more…

