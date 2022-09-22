type here...
GhPageNews13-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide over pencil
News

13-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide over pencil

By Kweku Derrick
Pencil
A thirteen-year-old girl, identified only as Patricia, has allegedly committed suicide over a misunderstanding she had with her younger brother over a pencil.

According to DailyGuidenetwork.com, the deceased reportedly hanged herself on a rope in her parents’ bedroom at New Abirem in the Birim North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The mother of the deceased is quoted to have said she heard the squabble between her kids and run to intervene.

She then took the younger brother outside to enable her to resolve the feud.

By the time the mother returned, the 13-year-old girl had hanged herself in the room with a rope.

Eyewitnesses who rushed to the scene said they saw blood stains oozing from her nose.

The incident was then reported to the Police who later stormed the community to convey the body to a certain morgue as investigations are underway to unravel what triggered the little girl to commit such an act.

    Source:GHPage

    Thursday, September 22, 2022
