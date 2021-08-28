- Advertisement -

The Gomoa police command has arrested some 14 Fulani herdsmen in the area for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old and causing harm to her father in the process.

According to information available to us through a source, four (4) of the men arrested gang-raped the girl and shot her father identified as Kwabena Quaye in the process at Gomoa Adeantem in the central region.

The source revealed that the arrest of the 14 is to help the police in the area identify the four(4) people who actually committed that act.

The Chief of Adeantem in an interview with the media begged the acting IGP to as a matter of urgency make sure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He explained that the youth in the area are planning on attacking herdsmen in the area if justice is not served and therefore pleads with him and his team of police officers to speed up their investigations.

In the response by the Police, they stated that they were able to retrieve two pump action guns and two single barrel guns from them.

They promised to carry out an identification parade very soon to make sure the people who carried out the act are processed before the law court.

The police however made it clear that the victim and her father are in the hospital and receiving care.