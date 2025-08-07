type here...
14-year-old boy shoots his parents to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Florida

A 14-year-old boy from Florida has allegedly shot and killed his parents during a domestic dispute early Monday morning.

The tragic incident occurred in Clay County, where the teen, identified as Trevor Lee, reportedly walked to a nearby church and called 911, confessing to the crime.

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old David Lee and 45-year-old Brandy Smith, both described by family and friends as loving and supportive parents.

Authorities say Trevor calmly told the 911 dispatcher he had just killed his parents and would wait at the church to be arrested.

Deputies arrived shortly after and took him into custody without resistance.

According to Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, investigators believe a domestic argument between the teen and his parents may have triggered the deadly shooting.

“It appears there was some sort of domestic argument last night between Trevor Lee and his parents and that this shooting culminated from that argument,” she stated during a press briefing.

The firearm used in the killings was recovered at the family’s home and is believed to have belonged to the parents. No one else was present at the time of the incident.

The news has left loved ones and community members devastated and confused. Trevor, described by many as a “good kid,” was an honors student preparing to start high school next week.

James Lewis, a cousin of Trevor’s mother, Brandy Smith, expressed disbelief. “I don’t know what caused him to do it,” he said. “He had good parents. We’ll probably never know why.”

Trevor’s best friend, Kyree Bamon, also struggled to process the tragedy. “He was funny, charismatic. He always brought good energy, good vibes,” Kyree said.

“They were probably the best, or one of the best, families I knew. They treated me like family. They told me all the time they loved me like a son.”

Trevor Lee is currently facing charges for the murders of his parents. Due to his age, it remains unclear whether he will be charged as an adult.

