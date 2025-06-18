type here...
News

15 Accra big boys allegedly picked by the FBI

By Armani Brooklyn
FBI

A wave of tension is sweeping through parts of Ghana’s capital as reports emerge that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been quietly picking up some of Accra’s so-called “big boys” over their alleged involvement in romance scams and wire fraud.

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, at least 15 individuals have been arrested over the past 48 hours in what appears to be a covert international cybercrime crackdown led by U.S. authorities in collaboration with Ghanaian security agencies.

The individuals who have since been rounded up are believed to be deeply involved in internet fraud schemes, particularly romance scams that target vulnerable individuals abroad to siphon Thousands and in some cases, millions of dollars.

READ ALSO: Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

FBI

Although law enforcement has not officially released the names of those arrested, speculation is rife that the sweep includes some high-profile socialites known for flaunting luxury lifestyles across social media.

This development comes just weeks after Dada Joe Remix, a well-known figure in Ghana’s nightlife and entertainment scene, was reportedly picked up by the FBI under similar circumstances involving cybercrime allegations.

So far, authorities have remained tight-lipped, and details of the arrests have not been made public.

However, the crackdown is believed to be part of a broader global operation aimed at dismantling organised cybercriminal networks originating from West Africa.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

The FBI’s involvement suggests that the cases may involve victims based in the United States, giving the bureau jurisdiction to pursue suspects internationally, especially when American citizens or financial systems are affected.

READ ALSO: Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Join our WhatsApp Channel
  • READ MORE ON:
  • FBI

Popular Now

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Ex-boyfriend

Ex-boyfriend stabs lady after failed rape attempt

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi arrested

Ifeoluwa Akinwunmi

GH Kobby’s father speaks for the first time

Yaa Baby GH Kobby

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways