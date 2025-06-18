15 Accra big boys allegedly picked by the FBI

A wave of tension is sweeping through parts of Ghana’s capital as reports emerge that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been quietly picking up some of Accra’s so-called “big boys” over their alleged involvement in romance scams and wire fraud.

According to multiple sources familiar with the situation, at least 15 individuals have been arrested over the past 48 hours in what appears to be a covert international cybercrime crackdown led by U.S. authorities in collaboration with Ghanaian security agencies.

The individuals who have since been rounded up are believed to be deeply involved in internet fraud schemes, particularly romance scams that target vulnerable individuals abroad to siphon Thousands and in some cases, millions of dollars.

Although law enforcement has not officially released the names of those arrested, speculation is rife that the sweep includes some high-profile socialites known for flaunting luxury lifestyles across social media.

This development comes just weeks after Dada Joe Remix, a well-known figure in Ghana’s nightlife and entertainment scene, was reportedly picked up by the FBI under similar circumstances involving cybercrime allegations.

So far, authorities have remained tight-lipped, and details of the arrests have not been made public.

However, the crackdown is believed to be part of a broader global operation aimed at dismantling organised cybercriminal networks originating from West Africa.

The FBI’s involvement suggests that the cases may involve victims based in the United States, giving the bureau jurisdiction to pursue suspects internationally, especially when American citizens or financial systems are affected.

