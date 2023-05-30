Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

15 people were killed and numerous others were injured in a vehicle accident on the Accra to Cape Coast road.

The incident occurred precisely at Gomoa Okyereko and involved a Winneba fuel truck and a commercial bus travelling from Liberia to the Liberia camp at Budumburam.

In addition, to the 15 confirmed dead, nearly 20 other passengers also suffered injuries.

The accident involves a fuel tanker with registration number WR 2063-10 and a Yutong bus with registration number GR 5866-L.

An eyewitness narrated that the driver of the fuel tanker which was heading from Accra to Cape Coast was dozing and veered off its lane, colliding with the Yutong bus which moving towards Accra.

An officer from the Ghana National Fire Service said 15 people have been confirmed dead as the rescue operation is still ongoing at the time this report was being filed.

The officer says they met passengers with some having their heads chopped off and others’ limbs dismembered.

Due to how serious the accident is, we can’t share all of the photos here due to the site policy.

See the photos below:

