15 members of Saviour Church perish in a gory accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Saviour Church Accident

Fifteen members of the Saviour Church of Ghana have tragically lost their lives in a devastating accident that occurred on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Atwedie, a town along the notoriously dangerous Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports, the church members were returning from their annual church gathering held in the Eastern Region when the minibus transporting them collided with a fuel tanker.

The impact of the crash was so severe that it claimed the lives of all 15 passengers in the minibus on the spot, leaving behind a scene of utter destruction and grief.

Emergency responders, including personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, and National Ambulance Service, were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Officials have since begun efforts to identify the victims and notify their families.

Some of the bodies have been transported to nearby morgues as investigations continue into the exact cause of the collision.

GhPageNews

Monday, July 28, 2025
