- Advertisement -

A 33-year-old woman has made a shocking revelation on the internet that has set tongues wagging.

According to the woman, she has been impregnated by her own son who’s just 15 years old.

In a short video she shared online, the woman showed her baby bump and her 15-year-old son who had impregnated her.

As revealed by the pregnant woman, she’s set to become a grandmother at the age of 33 and she’s happy about the whole experience.

Watch the video below to know more…