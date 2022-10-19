- Advertisement -

Emil Gerald Wood popular as Nana Tonardo has finally cleared the air on speculations that he is gay. He went deeper into his sexual life in a recent interview on Original TV.

According to him, despite his effeminate nature, he doesn’t do men (not gay) even though he has close pals who are into gay in America.

Nana Tornado again intimated he believes that many people attribute gays to him due to how he dresses and the people he associates with gays.

He adds his affinity for bright colours, odd fashion sense, and association with gays should not deduce his sexual orientation.

Nana Tornado while speaking disclosed that he is not gay and has a 15-year-old daughter. He also emphasized that he is not the only man in Ghana who wears nail polish.

“I am not the only man in Ghana who wears nail polish. People have weird fashion sense but they make noise when I do the same. I went to the National Theatre with my 15-year-old daughter, the videos are there. Do gays have babies?” Tonardo quizzed.

“Gays don’t have babies, gays don’t marry their own genders. I am not gay. Men have proposed to me, a lot of them. Let me tell you, I have a lot of gay friends out in America. it is only in Ghana that presenters ask about someone’s sexuality…I owe no one an explanation.”