15-year-old girl aborts 7 months pregnancy

By Armani Brooklyn
15-year-old girl

A sad video which has made its way on social media received a lot of condemnation, shows the moment a 15-year-old girl aborted her 7-month-old pregnancy.

In the video, the aborted baby was kept in a polythene bag while community members confronted the 15-year-old girl.

As seen in the now viral footage, there was blood stains all over the place.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old girl refused to answer any of the questions posed to her by the community members.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

