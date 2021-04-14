type here...
15-year-old girl commits suicide after being bullied by schoolmates

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lufuno Mavhunga
Lufuno Mavhunga
A 15-year old pupil, Lufuno Mavhunga from Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo has taken her life after she was bullied by her schoolmates.

From what we’ve gathered, the little girl allegedly committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.

In the video, the pupil from Mbilwi Secondary School in the Vhembe East education district is seen being faced by two other girls.

One of them signalled the other to move while she gets closer to her to slap her countless times.

The victim grabs the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the blows.

Other pupils can be heard in the background cheering the alleged perpetrator, who is also in grade 10.

Watch the video below;

Per reports, a day after the video, Lufuno was found in her room overdosed on pills that she had taken to take her life.

She was rushed to the Hospital by her mom who found her unconscious in her room. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

