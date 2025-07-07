type here...
15 years for Nana Agradaa is too much- Ogyam says

By Mzta Churchill

Controversial Ogyam has for the first time empathized with controversial Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac.

Speaking on Agyapa FM monitored by Gh Page, Ogyam said that the 15 years given to the fetish priestess turned woman of God is too much.

Ogyam confirmed his hatred for Nana Agradaa, stating that he hates Evangelist Tupac so much.

However, Ogyam said that the 15 years given to the woman of God is too much, adding that, the woman of God might not be able to survive 5 years in prison.

Ogyam who believes that imprisoning a person aims at making them a better version of themselves pleaded that Nana Agradaa be given fewer years in court.

