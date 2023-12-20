16-Year old American rapper, Lil Purk sentence to 20 years for ‘unaliving’ a 12-year old

- Advertisement -

In 2022, multiple people were shot on a Saturday night at Atlantic Station in Northwest Atlanta. A 12-year-old boy died.

Lil Purk, an up-and-coming Atlanta rapper, was involved in the shooting.

The teenage budding rapper has just been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after he was found guilty for the act.

Lil Purk began making a name for himself following the release of his viral single “Walkem Down,” which currently has attracted more than one million streams in-counting on Spotify.

In 2022 he released his debut project Before The Fame, which featured his breakout single “I Be With P5ive” via Simple Stupid and Geffen Records.

In a statement shared to his Instagram Story, Lil Purk addressed his legal situation and advised the younger generation to take heed.

It’s currently unclear if he will start in juvy or an adult prison.