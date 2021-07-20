type here...
GhPageNews16-year-old boy killed by stray bullet during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations
News

16-year-old boy killed by stray bullet during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

By Lizbeth Brown
Boy killed by stray bullet
- Advertisement -

A 16-year-old boy has been confirmed dead at Aboabo Number Two in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region after he was hit by a stray bullet.

The young boy identified as Abdul-Gaffar Kassim was reported dead after he was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, Addul-Gaffar was hit by a stray bullet after a group of gun-wielding youth were seen firing warning shots as part of the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The unfortunate incident happened shortly after the Eid prayers was held and currently, one other person also sustained gunshot injuries.

The Uncle of the deceased identified as Sulemana Umar confirmed the sad incident and expressed how shattered the family is over the death of their son.

“We just saw the dead body when we came to the hospital. We do not want our dead body to waste time in the mortuary”, Sulemana explained.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who are currently on the run.

Investigations into the incident have also commenced and the police have increased their presence at the scene.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
69 %
4.8mph
40 %
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News