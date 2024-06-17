16-year-old heartbroken girl burns down her boyfriend’s room after breakup

A 16-year-old heartbroken girl has burnt down her boyfriend’s room after a breakup.

According to sources, the minor who is a hairdresser apprentice secretly stormed her boyfriend’s room to commit the heinous crime.

Reports we have gathered also allege that it was the victim who paid for the girl’s apprenticeship program as a sign of love and a responsible partner.

However, he decided to call the relationship a quit after the lady publicly insulted and disrespected him when he went to visit her inside the saloon where she’s currently an apprentice.

Feeling dejected, he warned the lady to never visit him again because he had moved on a found a new lover.

Upon several pleas from the girl, the guy still refused to accept her apology and this is what triggered the minor to burn down his room.