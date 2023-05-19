- Advertisement -

A 16-year-old Nigerian boy with multiple Guinness World Records has become an internet sensation after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci’s record-breaking feat.

Vincent Okezie has five certificates from Guinness World Records, but unfortunately, these plaques have not materialized his dreams and aspirations in life.

Photos of Vincent started circulating on the internet after Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon to break the record for the “longest cooking time by an individual”.

The photos of Vincent was shared on Facebook by a popular Nigerian content creator, Lucky Udu who revealed that he confirmed with Vincent’s coach and manager, Chukwuebuka Ezugha to know if he was indeed a world record breaker before posting online.

Lucky Udu revealed that despite his remarkable accomplishments, Vincent’s life hasn’t undergone the transformative change one might expect.

According to him, Vincent is currently working as a mechanic apprentice in Abia State because he did not get sponsorship to advance his football career.

Here are the five records Vincent has broken:

1. Most consecutive backward handsprings with a football between the legs.

2. Most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person (129 passes).

3. Most over and underpasses of a football (soccer ball) with feet touching in one minute (team of two).

4. Most transfers of football (soccer balls) spun on the finger in 30 seconds (team of two).

5. Most football (soccer) ‘around the world’ tricks with arms linked (team of two) by Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie.