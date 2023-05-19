type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyle16-year-old Nigerian boy with 5 Guinness World Records certificates now a mechanic
Lifestyle

16-year-old Nigerian boy with 5 Guinness World Records certificates now a mechanic

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Vincent Okezie 5 Guinness World Records holder now a mechanic
- Advertisement -

A 16-year-old Nigerian boy with multiple Guinness World Records has become an internet sensation after Nigerian chef Hilda Baci’s record-breaking feat.

Vincent Okezie has five certificates from Guinness World Records, but unfortunately, these plaques have not materialized his dreams and aspirations in life.

Photos of Vincent started circulating on the internet after Hilda Baci’s cooking marathon to break the record for the “longest cooking time by an individual”.

The photos of Vincent was shared on Facebook by a popular Nigerian content creator, Lucky Udu who revealed that he confirmed with Vincent’s coach and manager, Chukwuebuka Ezugha to know if he was indeed a world record breaker before posting online.

Lucky Udu revealed that despite his remarkable accomplishments, Vincent’s life hasn’t undergone the transformative change one might expect.

According to him, Vincent is currently working as a mechanic apprentice in Abia State because he did not get sponsorship to advance his football career.

Here are the five records Vincent has broken:

1. Most consecutive backward handsprings with a football between the legs.

2. Most consecutive passes of a football between the head and soles while balancing on the back of a person (129 passes).

3. Most over and underpasses of a football (soccer ball) with feet touching in one minute (team of two).

4. Most transfers of football (soccer balls) spun on the finger in 30 seconds (team of two).

5. Most football (soccer) ‘around the world’ tricks with arms linked (team of two) by Victor Richard Kipo and Vincent Okezie.

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Friday, May 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    89 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News