16-year-old SHS boy forced to marry his 22-year-old girlfriend after impregnating her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A 16-year-old Nigerian boy has been forced to marry his 22-year-old girlfriend after impregnating her.

The two lovers have welcomed a baby boy and during the naming ceremony of the child, they seized the opportunity to also exchange marital vows.

A video from the naming-cum-traditional wedding ceremony has surfaced online and the two fresh couples can be seen very happy to have officially finalized things.

Critics have fumed at both the lady and guy’s parents for allowing such an abomination to happen right under their noses.

Because the guy is still in school and also a minor so how can he take care of his wife and the child they’ve given birth to.

This and many other profound questions are being asked by netizens after the video went viral.

