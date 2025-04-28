type here...
17 year old girl k!lls her husband for trying to have s3x with her

By Mzta Churchill

A 17-year-old girl is in the news, trending for the most stupid reason.

Per information gathered by Gh Page, the underage girl has cut short the life of a man she got married to.

Being a Muslim and per tradition, the young lady was made to marry despite her being underage.

According to the report, following their marriage, the husband tried to approach her so that if possible, the duo could have sex.

The lady claims she was a virgin and when the man, her husband approached her, she felt she wanted to defile her.

To protect herself from being defiled, the young lady killed her husband.

