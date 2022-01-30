17-year-old sakawa boy beats his 28-year-old girlfriend to stupor (Photos)

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A 17-year-old South African sakawa boy has reportedly beaten his 28-year-old girlfriend to stupor citing from a set of brutalized pictures that have gone viral on the internet.

According to reports, the minor guy is very temperamental hence resorts to physical abuse anytime he has a quarrel with his girlfriend.

Social media users who have across these pictures have blasted the lady for agreeing to date an underage guy just because of his money.

Many of these people have quizzed why a lady of 28 years is dating an underage (17 yrs old) boy who is also into sakawa because it’s idiotic for a matured person to go into a relationship affair with a minor.

A lot of people have also opined that the must have been beating her on a daily but greed has clouded her sense of reasoning.

Check out the photos below to know more…

