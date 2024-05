Wandile Ngcobo, a 17-year-old student has been raped and murdered by unknown person(s) in her own home in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

Women For Change confirmed the incident on Thursday, May 30, 2024. According to the statement, the incident happened on Tuesday, May 28.

It is alleged that after Wandile was raped, she was stabbed multiple times. Police are investigating, and no one has been arrested yet. Wandile was a Grade 11 learner at Durban Girls Secondary School.