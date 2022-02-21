type here...
17-year-old boy who stopped schooling to marry a 71-year-old woman shares an adorable all-loved-up (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A 17-year-old secondary school student has quashed his education in order to have enough time for his 71-year-old white girlfriend who is also very rich.

Although the age difference between the two love birds is very wide but hey, age is just a number and love still remains the truest of all words.

In a romantic video shared by the teen husband, his fiancee looked very happy and delighted to be in a love affair with someone fit enough to be her grandson.

As usual, critics have launched an attack on the two lovers. According to these attackers, they are disappointed in the matured woman for deceiving the teenage boy with money to leave school just to be by her side all the time.

Watch the video below to know more…

